The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) says President Muhammadu Buhari should apologise to Nigerians and resign if he is a man of integrity.

The group made this call in a statement released on Monday and signed by Moses Jolayemi, the coordinator.

Jolayemi said Buhari has advertised “his gross incompetence in virtually every aspect of governance, the latest being the abduction of the Dapchi school girls”.

“Having demonstrated his incompetence in fixing the economy, one would have thought the president, being a retired army general would show some degree of competence in ensuring the security of the citizenry. But from all available evidence, this president has left no one in doubt, including his fellow party members, that he is incapable.

“In saner climes, we would not have been given the trouble of calling for the president’s resignation because any man who has a modicum of integrity would have willingly thrown in the towel, having failed on all fronts.

“It is an insult on the collective sensibilities of all Nigerians that a man who has not fulfilled any of his numerous campaign promises and who has spent a greater part of the time on medical vacation could be seeking re-election when in actual fact, he should apologize to Nigerians for wasting their time and humbly quit office.”

Jolayemi, who is a former special adviser to the Ekiti state government, said resigning would place Buhari among leaders who placed national interest over personal ambition.

He said the best thing for the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to present Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate in 2019.