The post-national convention crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) re-emerged as one of the aggrieved Chairmanship aspirants, Prof Taoheed Adedoja, has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking accelerated hearing of his suit against the election of Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the party.

Adedoja, a former Minister of Sports, had faulted the outcome of convention and filed a legal suite because his name was “unlawfully excluded from participating in the December 9 national chairmanship election of the PDP.”

His legal counsel, Rickey Tarfa & co, on Monday, approached the Court, requesting for a quick hearing to an earlier suit filed on December 18, 2017 with Suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1255/2017.

The request for acceleration of the suit comes inspite of reconciliation moves by the PDP leadership, led by the Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, whose mandate was to appease aggrieved contestants after the convention.

But speaking with news men in Abuja yesterday on the development, Adedoja said, “All the defendants/respondents in this case including Prince Uche Secondus, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had long been served with the originating processes in the earlier suit.

“The abridgement of time sought by Rickey Tarfa is to enable the case to be heard by the Federal High Court expeditiously as the aim of the suit bothers wholly on the right of Adedoja to participate in the said convention coupled with the need to urgently determine the right of the parties in the suit.

“This is to enable INEC deal with the valid and authentic national chairman of PDP with respect to the scheduled conduct of any primary election or any activity of the party requiring any correspondence with INEC,” he said.

The chairmanship aspirant rejected dismay the zero (0) score credited to him as an aspirant at the convention, insisting that he was maligned and embarrassed by that result.

He said, “the announcement of the result has left him, family members, friends and political associates shattered with a “Psychological trauma.”

A political associate of Adedoja, Mallam Ibrahim Yusuf, however said that the Governor Dickson reconciliation committee has not reached out to the former Minister of Sports, adding that the aloofness of the National Working Committee (NWC) on pending serious issues could spell doom for the party in the months ahead.

According to him, “We believe the assignment given to Governor Dickson is a noble one but it is difficult to explain the reason for his inability to meet the Professor up till now.

“This is dangerous and one can only hope that Secondus and other NWC members know what they are doing”, he said.

He urged the PDP to find a political solution to the issue, arguing that the delay in doing so could affect the chances of the party at the polls.