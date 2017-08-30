A Yola High Court on Wednesday restrained Mr Jerry Judah from parading himself as the Adamawa Chairman of the newly registered Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA).

Judah was dragged to the court by protem state chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Jada, who prayed the court to restrain the respondent from parading himself as APDA chairman pending the determination of the case.

Justice Helen Hammanjoda said having gone through the application, the court was satisfied with plaintiff’s submission and granted the relief sought.

“I accordingly grant the following reliefs sought as their application:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondent from holding out and parading himself as the state chairman of the 1st applicant pending the determination of the motion on notice.”

The court also barred Judah or his agents from using the office located at “No. 117, Atiku Abubakar road beside the Mubi roundabout as the state secretariat of APDA in Adamawa state pending the determination of the motion on notice.”

APDA National Chairman, Malam Shittu Mohammed, and other national executive members on Saturday inaugurated the state headquarters of the party and swore in Alhaji Umar Jada as chairman.