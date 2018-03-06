As Nigerians prepare for the 2019 general elections, the electorates have been admonished to support and vote for only credible, honest, sincere, patriotic and transparent people.

The Osun State coordinator of Buhari Osinbajo Solidarity Front and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Saka Ibrahim Ominiwe, in a statement issued in Ibadan, said this became imperative to avoid the past mistakes that saw some politicians allegedly looting the country’s treasury.

According to him, anybody that has any case of corruption hanging on him or her should not be appointed into any public office or contest election.

“When political parties are putting people forward for elections, they should look for three things; integrity, honesty and patriotism. I will like to add the fear of God because when you have it, you will not allow yourself to be rubbished.”

Ominiwe who noted that when corrupt people get hold of power or authority, they cannot do things right in whatever they were doing, said “they will be making laws that will favour them just to protect their illegalities.

“Anybody that has case of corruption should not be appointed into any position or contest any election. It is high time we call a spade a spade, enough is enough,” he said.

He lamented the inability of the National Assembly to enact laws for the establishment of special courts to try the looters, saying that “they will not make laws that will shoot, imprison or incarcerate them.

“They will want to shield themselves and that is why, they do not have any moral justification to be there if they have any corrupt case hanging on them to make laws or legislate for us,” he said.