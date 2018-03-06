The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders across the country to ensure peace and unity among party members to enable them to achieve its mandate of delivering the desired change to Nigerians.

Mrs Buhari made the appeal on Monday when the coalition of APC women leaders from the 36 states and the FCT paid her a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was the first official engagement undertaken by Mrs Buhari in 2018.

The wife of the president tasked the party women leaders to champion the cause of women and bridge the gap among women at the state level as well as those at the grassroots.

She urged the women to work hard for peace and stability within the party and Nigeria.

According to her, the APC women are guided by the vision of a change in Nigeria which the Federal Government is determined to actualise.

“On my part, I will continue to appreciate you and the role you continue to play in organising our women for development.

“I am sure you have noticed the numerous empowerment and medical outreach that I organise for our women through Future Assured under Aisha Buhari Foundation.

“We are trying to ensure faster rate of inclusion and economic engagement for more women,’’ she said.

Mrs Buhari, who thanked the APC women for their visit, said the empowerment programmes were aimed at complimenting Federal Government`s efforts to support women to become economically self reliant.

The Six APC women leaders, who spoke on behalf of their Geo-political zones at the event, included Mrs Fatima Kangiwa who spoke on behalf of North-West; Mrs Caroline Nagbor, South-South; Mrs Theresa Ohanuba, South-East and Mrs Hailmary Aipoh, North-Central.

However, the APC leader in the FCT, Mrs Hailmary Aipoh, said the visit was to pledge their support to the administration at the various levels.

Also, the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, advised them to continue the work in unity, to achieve the change agenda.

Mr Osinbajo urged the women to continue mobilising women in their various states for the success of the party.

The wife of Sokoto State Governor, Mrs Mairo Tambuwal, commended the wife of the president for her continued support by empowering women and youths in Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy National Woman Leader of APC, Tina Adike; former Deputy Gov. of Plateau, Mrs Pauline Tallen; Senior Special Assistant to the President (Administration), Dr Hajo Sani, and other associates of Aisha Buhari.