The Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Segun Oni, has vowed to remain loyal to the party, even if he fails to secure the party’s governorship ticket for the July 14, 2018 election.

The former Ekiti state governor who played down the insinuations from some quarters that that he was having affinity with former President Olusegun Obasanjo-sponsored coalition, described it as the handiwork of his detractors in their desperate attempt to ridicule his rising profile.

The APC chieftain declared that he had no plan to contest the governorship poll on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where the rumour peddlers said Obasanjo’s coalition was secretly planning prosecute the 2018 and 2019 elections.

Oni who stated this in Ilawe and Ikere Ekiti during his campaign tour to the local governments to meet with the delegates of the party ahead of the APC governorship primary slated for May restated the fact that he remains the sitting National Deputy Chairman (South) of the party and a leading governorship aspirant in the state.

He emphasized that there is nothing would make him dump a platform that has given him prominence for another party.

“They said I want to follow former President Obasanjo’s coalition to SDP, this was a mere rumour. They went further to say I want to make Prince Adedayo Adeyeye my Deputy Governor in SDP. All these were lies just to rubbish my good profile.

“People have the right to imagine anything, no matter how senseless. I remain a leading governorship aspirant in APC. I want to contest the primary, win the ticket and the governorship election. So, it will be tantamount to mere illusion for anybody to say I want to defect”, he said.

Oni attributed what he described as bad leadership in the state to the refusal of the electorate in the state to abandon their 215,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) .

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave the startling revelation in Ado Ekiti last week When the electorate are despondent, they won’t collect their PVCs. We will appeal to them, we will beg them to go and collect them and vote for APC and when we come on board, we will give them the best government and this will make them to have confidence in their government again”.

He appealed to the delegates to cast their votes for him at the primary, saying he would justify the confidence reposed in his ability to re-engineer the economy of the state for better.

The Chairman of APC in Ekiti Southwest Local Government, Chief Sola Akinwumi, described Oni as a humble and unique leader, who can do Ekiti proud if given the second chance.

Akinwumi said Oni didn’t embezzle or compromise his integrity during his time as the governor of the state between 2007 and 2010, saying this puts him in good stead to get the party’s flag.