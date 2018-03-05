A gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo state, Engr Seyi Makinde, has described the 2018 budget passed by the state House of Assembly last Thursday as capable of further escalating youth unemployment in the state.

In a press statement issued by the Seyi Makinde Organisation and signed by its Coordinator on Strategy and Communication, Prince Dotun Oyelade, allocating less than 3% of the N271.7bn budget for Agriculture, which employs over two-thirds of the population will ensure that unemployment level rises amidst the constant attacks by Fulani Herdsmen leading to the dislocation of farmers from their farms and the spiraling costs of food items.

According to the release, allocating a whopping N15bn or 12% of the budget to the Office of the Governor over and above the Health and Education sectors which received 2% and 1% respectively is a disastrous misplacement of priority at a time when both sectors are in urgent need of attention.

Stock-piling the Office of the Governor with N15bn for projects which will obviously be contracted out while Agriculture, Health and Education sectors suffer is a sad reminder that the out-going Administration does not care about the welfare of our people and confirms its reputation as a government of contractors.

The Seyi Makinde Organisation urged the people to brace up for harder times as a result of the unfriendly policies of the outgoing government which will soon come to an end and urged party members to ensure unity to achieve the common objective of sending away the APC government.