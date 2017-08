A former Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Chief Osita Chidoka, has promised to restore Anambra State to its pride of place.

Chidoka made this promise while receiving his certificate of return to fly the flag of the United Peoples Party, in the forth coming governorship polls.

The UPP candidate received the certificate from the party’s National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, at a ceremony at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Wednesday.