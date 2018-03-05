The governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has praised former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s contribution to democracy, good governance and development in Nigeria and beyond, adding that he has inspired a generation of Nigerians.

In a statement to celebrate the former president’s 81st birthday, the APC added that Chief Obasanjo “remains an influential voice in different facets of our national life” even as it prayed that he “continues to age in health and wisdom as he contributes to the unending task of nation building”.

The statement reads in part: “Our party joins family, friends, well-wishers and associates in celebrating the retired general who has emerged as a bastion of democracy, good governance and development in Nigeria and beyond.

“Chief Obasanjo has inspired a generation of Nigerians notably in the area of entrepreneurship, leadership and education, especially through his non-profit initiatives, the Africa Leadership Forum (ALF) and the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

“His legacy as President has continued to inspire good governance on the continent even after so many years and he remains an influential voice in different facets of our national life. As a true Nigerian patriot and statesman, Chief Obasanjo has over the years built solid bridges across political divides in the country, on the African continent and the world at large”.