The Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Olumuyiwa Jimoh, on Monday said that entrenchment of true federalism would address the nation’s security and other challenges.

Jimoh, representing Apapa Constituency II at the Assembly, said in Lagos that the current system had not made effective and efficient security possible.

According to him, security of the nation can only improve if the federating states are empowered through devolution of powers.

“As we see new acts of bombing, kidnapping especially in the North East, this shows everything is not well and we must not pretend as if things are all right.

“So, we need to intensify efforts in improving our security by entrenching true federalism. We must address our federalism. In true federalism, states are being empowered.

“The present federalism is affecting our security because there is no adequate security that can be provided for the people by the central government alone.

“The entire Nigeria Police Force is not up to 200, 000 and we have 36 states. The population of Lagos alone is about 22 million, how can people be well policed?” the lawmaker asked.

According to him, the Boko Haram problem, which should be a local one for the police to handle, has become a matter for the army and the air force who are supposed to defend the country against foreign invasion.

Jimoh urged the federal government to beef up security on the nation’s waters, to check illegal entry into the country.

The lawmaker, who noted that there had been major robbery incidents through the waterways, said it was unfortunate that the FG and Lagos State were in court on who controls the waterways.

On the role of citizens in security, the lawmaker said they had a duty to provide information to the police and other agencies.

“As citizens too, we have not been able to do our responsibility in the area of providing intelligence information as and when due to the security agents.

“An average individual in the western world, when he sees something strange or new, alerts the police and other security agents so that before it gets out of hand, the security agents are on top of it.

“But this does not happen here,” he said.

Jimoh urged government across levels to focus on education, employment and youth development to tackle the growing rate of insecurity.