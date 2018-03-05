72 hours after his release from kidnappers’ den, Comrade Robert Desmond, the National Coordinator of the Pro-APC campaign group, the New Face in Bayelsa State has relieved his experience, saying he turned into a prayer warrior for God’s intervention.

According, to him, though he was blind folded for seven days, his constsnt prayers for the kidnappers to state their demands and not kill him kept him alive until he was released.

Desmond, who spoke with leadership on telephone in Yenagoa, said the condition in which he was kept was arsh and traumatic, ” with a blind fold for seven days, I prayed that I should not be killed and that they should contact my family and supporters so as to give them the roof that I am alive. ”

“The condition was very arsh and I would never wish my enemy such. On the day I was released, I heared them mention 5.30am and was moved in a paddled canoe. The canoe capsized but the water was not shallow.i would have drowned.”

It would be recalled that Comrade Robert Desmond, the Youth Secetary of Town Brass Community and the National Coordinator of the New Face, was abducted on Sunday after a social event in Nembe area of the State.

The abduction, which however threw the Nembe and Brass axis into confusion with claims and counter claims on the possible reasons for his kidnap, lasted only seven days.

Comrade Robert Desmond, was dropped off by his abductors at the bother town between Bayelsa and Rivers State.