A Nigerian billionaire, Chief Femi Otedola, on Sunday endorsed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for a second term in office.

The billionaire said that Ambode would make the state the third largest economy in Africa if he gets a second term in office.

In a statement, Otedola said in the last three years as a Lagosian, he had watched and followed transformation projects across the state, pointing out that Ambode was building on the foundations laid by his predecessors.

“He is building roads and bridges, schools and hospitals, water treatment plants, sewage and storm water drainages, solid waste management plants and mass transport infrastructure.

“He recently got approval for the electricity power infrastructure for Lagos, which when fully executed, will make Lagos State almost energy independent in Nigeria. You are all aware of the newly-acquired mass transit buses that are going to be natural gas powered in order for us in Lagos to be the first to comply with the global climate agenda of de-carbonisation,” he said.

Otedola added that he was aware that Ambode was spearheading the modernisation of the government bureaucracy in order to get processes re-engineered for best performances.

“A good government is a reflection of an efficient and responsive bureaucracy. It is the catalytic driver for private sector growth. A bad and weak bureaucracy will produce nothing for the people,” he said.