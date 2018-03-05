The All Progressives Congress, APC, said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has already conceded defeat ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The PDP through its National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus, had accused the ruling party of doing everything to remain relevant beyond 2019.

But reacting through its Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC told Punch that the main opposition party was making excuses for its imminent defeat in the 2019 general elections.

Abdullahi said, “The PDP ’s allegation against our party is very ridiculous and it shows a party that has already conceded defeat. We have reached election time and they are already making excuses for their failure.

“We have issues that we are dealing with as a party , but we have never blamed the PDP for our problems; why must they blame us for their problems?

“They should sort out their problems; we are not interested in their party. We have our own problems that we are dealing with and we never mentioned them; they should deal with their inferiority complex, we cannot help them.”