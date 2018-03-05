The Peoples Democratic Party says the ruling All Progressives Congress is panicky ahead of 2019 general elections and is plotting to discredit the former ruling party.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, who spoke on the telephone in Abuja on Sunday, said the ruling party was doing everything to remain in power beyond 2019.

Secondus alleged that instead of working hard to build the APC, its leaders had strategised on how to discredit the PDP, as well as cause confusion among its (PDP) members.

He, however, said the plot would fail “because Nigerians have seen the difference between the PDP and the rancour-enjoying APC that cannot put its own house in order not to talk of making sure that Nigeria is on the right track.”

Secondus alleged that the APC was encouraging defection in the party, adding that the leaders of the ruling party had found out that Nigerians did not find the APC worthy of joining.

He said, “Members of our party are working hard to liberate Nigerians from this wicked government and Nigerians have been accepting us.

“Nigerians were deceived to believe the APC which came with a propaganda in 2015. But its (APC) game is up. The APC is trying to paint us (PDP) black before the electorate that knows the gimmicks of the APC since 2015.

“That is why the leaders of the APC and the presidency are in a state of panic. The day of reckoning is fast approaching; the APC does not know what to tell Nigerians on why it has not been able to achieve the smallest of its promises to the electorate.

“The party doesn’t know the lies to sell to Nigerians anymore. Its three cardinal areas of campaign have failed. The economy is in a shambles. The war on corruption is a fake and the promise to fight insecurity has remained what it is – a mere word of mouth.

“Because APC crisis is increasing from Kano to Sokoto to Rivers and from Kwara to Kaduna, its leaders are confused and lack strategies on how to redeem its battered image.

“What you are seeing is the sign of its end. The APC will soon go into oblivion.’’

Secondus said the leadership of the party would meet to discuss strategies that would make some aggrieved members to reconsider their position.