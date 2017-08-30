Residents of Gombe State, on Wednesday, poured into the streets of the state capital, to celebrate the return to the country of President Muhammadu Buhari after spending 104 days on medical vacation in London.

The residents, in their hundreds, displaying placards with different inscriptions, walked in a procession starting from the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) along Jos Road to the market roundabout in the city centre.

Convener of the rally and 2019 gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Habu Muazu, said the rally, which cuts across party lines, was initiated to demonstrate the love of the people of Gombe State for the president.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the market square, Muazu said the president meant well for the country and should be supported by all.

His words, “I sponsored this event to show our love and support for the president in Gombe State. Other states are demonstrating their love and support. I felt Gombe should not be left out.

“As you can see it is not a purely a party affair because President Buhari enjoys support across all the parties. But because he is from the APC the party was fully involved,” he said.

While decrying the alleged misplacement of priorities in governance in Gombe State by the PDP administration, Muazu said some projects carried out by government do not address the immediate needs of the ordinary people of the state.

He pledged to embark on projects that would ease the suffering of the common man in line with the policy thrust of the Buhari administration.

The APC gubernatorial aspirant also accused Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of short-changing the people of the state by embarking on projects that had no direct bearing on the lives of the people.

H”e continued, “On the surface it would appear as if Dankwambo is working, but he is only embarking on projects that would put money in his pockets, like some bogus roads network, while hospitals are suffering with lack of drugs and many government establishments are grounded due to lack of running cost,” Muazu said.

He also blamed the governor for allegedly taking Gombe resources to sponsor a rally against President Buhari and renovated a palace of a traditional ruler in exchange for a traditional title.

“It is a well known fact that Dankwambo was the core sponsor of the Resume or Resign agitation against President Buhari. He again took Gombe money and went to build a palace for a traditional ruler elsewhere, while our palaces in Gombe are in need of serious work,” Muazu alleged.

The activities of the pro-Buhari supporters grounded business activities and transportation within the metropolis as commuters were compelled to trek long distances to get to their destinations.