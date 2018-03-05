Less than 24 hours after some top members of opposition PDP defected to the moribund Social Democratic Party (SDP), reports emerged that some retired military officers were also among those reviving the party.

The ex-military officers are among the brokers leading talks to put the SDP on a good stead ahead the 2019.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that at least two frontline members of the groups that have coalesced into the party.

The report reveals that there was an imminent exodus of members of the National Assembly elected on the tickets of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to SDP in March.

Professors Jerry Gana and Tunde Adeniran, as well as a former deputy Senate president, Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu, who are PDP stalwarts have joined SDP after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SDP leadership.

Many influential personalities were seriously engaging other power brokers for collaboration towards making the SDP the party to beat in the next round of elections.

He said some influential individuals were talking to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to collaborate with the party.

According to Tribune, a coordinator of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) was fully discussing with others on the need to strengthen the SDP.

“A lot of the members of both the PDP and the APC have not only been working underground for us but have indeed joined the fray unofficially.

“So, one or two things will soon happen, one of which is the imminent exodus from the two parties to the PDP, in fact before the end of March 2018.”