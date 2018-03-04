Founder and anchor person of the globally viewed The Osasu Show, Ms Osasu Igbinedion, has dismissed as false and a complete fabrication the trending reports in the social media that both the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, rebuked the APC and called on Nigerians to reject them at the polls in 2019 on her show.

In two separate stories entitled, “BREAKING – APC And I Have Failed Nigerians, APC Will Be Voted Out In 2019 – Tearful Tinubu Tips PDP To Win In 2019” and “Exclusive!! APC And I Have Failed Nigerians, Please Vote Us Out In 2019 — Minister Amaechi Breakdown In Uncontrollable Tears”, both Tinubu and Amaechi were quoted as saying that, APC had failed Nigerians and that they would not be surprised “if PDP comes out victorious come 2019 elections”.

One of the reports on a website, www.ataophyc .com said “Tinubu made this call on the ‘Osasu Show’, aired by the African Independent Television, AIT, on Friday Morning, which was monitored by our source”.

It stated that “Tinubu who sounded emotional as he was given the opportunity to speak, pointed out that he would never shy away from saying the truth. ‘If you say the truth you will die, If you lie you will die, I have decided to say the truth and die. I am going the take an unpopular position today, by saying that the APC and I have failed the nation and so many Nigerians are not happy about it”.

Curiously, the same quote was attributed to Amaechi in another report on trendingnewsng .com which it claimed Amaechi also made on Friday.

In a swift reaction, Osasu Igbinedion said nothing could be farther from the truth, stating that neither Tinubu nor Amaechi were featured on TOS on Friday.

“While we have indeed interviewed many eminent Nigerians such as President Buhari, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Governors, Ministers and other personalities on the show which airs on 9am on Fridays on AIT, 7.30pm on Sundays on Ben TV London, 8.30pm on Mondays on ITV Abuja and Tuesdays 7pm on ITV Benin, we have not yet interviewed Asiwaju Tinubu. Mr Amaechi on the other hand spoke to us in an exclusive interview sometime in 2016 about matters relating to Rivers State Politics. Of course, it will be a great honour to feature the former on our show”, she said.

She called on Nigerians to ignore the reports, stating categorically that they are false. She wondered why those behind the mischievous circulation of the fake news decided to target her programme for their inordinate mission. “For future reference, it is easy to verify interviews conducted on The Osasu Show by simply visiting www.tostvnetwork.com or follow us on social media @TheOsasuShow”, she stated.