Senator Uche Ekwunife, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was sacked from the senate in 2015 by Senator Victor Umeh through an Appeal Court judgement has vowed to return to the senate in 2019.

Ekwunife who was formerly a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under whose platform she won the Anambra Central Senatorial Seat in 2015 said her new party, APC had all it takes to win the seat.

The former lawmaker who is known for her resilience and grassroot support spoke at an APC stakeholders meeting in Awka, where she said the meeting was not a declaration of her intention yet, but a way of keeping her supporters abreast with her moves.

She thanked those she described as her ardent supporters who have been consistently supporting her political aspirations since she ventured into politics.

She said voting for an APC senator to Abuja in 2019 would be most beneficial to the people of Anambra Central as the zone would belong to the caucus of the ruling party, expressing delight that political stakeholders were still behind her, despite her travails in 2015.

She said: “Without stakeholders, I would not have succeeded politically. Sometimes I feel indebted to all of you for the sacrifices you have been making to ensure my success in politics, despite the stiff opposition we face.

“Another election will come in 2019 and it is necessary that we support APC which controls the federal government because belonging to the party that controls the central government will always attract the much needed dividends of democracy for our people.

“In the coming election, Anambra Central must give President Buhari 650,000 votes and the only way we can achieve this is for all eligible voters to get their voters’ cards ready.

“No matter how you love Uche Ekwunife or the President, the best way to express that love is to vote for APC during the next election.”

Senator Victor Umeh currently represents the people of Anambra Central senatorial zone in the senate, a position he fought hard to win in a by-election in January 2017, after a protracted legal battle that involved other political parties.