Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa, says history will be unkind to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to produce a presidential candidate capable of defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Francis Ottah Agbo, chief press secretary of the governor, quoted Dickson as saying this while reacting to the exit of Jerry Gana, a former information minister, and Tunde Adeniran, a professor, from the party.

The governor said no one could singlehandedly produce a presidential candidate for PDP.

He said leaders of the party should reach out to those who have left in order to have their input in producing the desired candidate.

“No one governor, no one lawmaker or leader of PDP can own PDP or singlehandedly produce a presidential candidate,” Dickson said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Therefore, what is required of PDP leaders now is to work with all parties including those who have left the PDP to produce a credible candidate that is acceptable to the generality of Nigerians on the platform of PDP to defeat the APC in 2019.

“We must be together to save our party and country from collapse.”

While calling on members of the PDP not to lose faith in the party, he said the next election is critical to the survival of democracy “and the nation”.