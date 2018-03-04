As political parties begin campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections, Musa Mato, Chairman, United Progressive Party in Bauchi State, has charged the media to provide equal opportunities to all political parties.

“The media must ensure that all political parties are given equal air time and news slots; media ownership and finances should not stand in the way of political parties seeking to reach out to voters,” Mato said in a statement on Sunday in Bauchi.

The statement was titled: “Media should accord equal opportunities to all political parties as they seek to spread their messages during the election year”.

It stated: “Election reporting and ethics of journalism require that all media houses must provide equal access for all political parties irrespective of the ownership of such media houses.

“All media practitioners should strictly adhere to the principles of fairness, balanced and accurate dissemination of information to the electorate on election activities and issues emerging out of election-related events.”

Mato equally urged security agencies to exhibit high level of discipline, civility and fairness to all during and after the 2019 election, and advised the Independent Electoral Commission to ensure that the 2019 elections were credible.

NAN reports that the state’s chapter of the party held its executive committee meeting in Bauchi on Sunday during which it mapped out strategies toward a credible performance in the 2019 elections.