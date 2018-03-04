The All Progressive Congress faithful from Jigawa North East have held a mammoth zonal rally in Hadejia to unanimously identify and express their gratitude to the Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The zonal Vice Chairman of the zone, Alhaji Ango Malam Madori, delivered signed forms by all the executive members and party delegates of the eight Local Governments together with nine members of the House of Assembly and two members of the House of Representatives to the State Party Chairman, Alhaji Ado Sani Kiri, with a clear message that the zone has no other gubernatorial candidate apart from the incumbent.

The party also endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the presidential ticket and have launched a fund to generate money for purchasing forms for the Governor and the President for the 2019 ticket.

During the mammoth gathering prominent members of the APC delivered a goodwill messages least amongst were the Deputy Governor Barr. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Speaker, Alhaji Isa Idris Gwaram and Deputy Speaker, members of the House of Representatives, party elders including Ambassador Ahmed Malam Madori and Senator Kirikasamma and many others.