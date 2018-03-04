The South West Coordinator of Atiku Presidential Campaign Team, Comrade Adewumi Abiola, over the weekend in Osogbo said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remain the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant with effective content and political will to tackle myriad of social and economic problems, plaguing the nation.

He emphasised the need for the youth, political stakeholders, across party divides, women and most especially the electorate to assemble their support for the actualisation of Abubakar’s presidential ambition on the platform of the PDP in 2019 general elections.

Abiola, who spoke in Osogbo, Osun State capital during the launch of the youth wing of the PDP in support of Atiku’s presidential ambition said “we will like to further emphasise the need for the South-West in particular and Nigeria as a whole to give Atiku Abubakar needed supports, as he remains the only aspirant with the best profile and wealth of experience to rule our nation, Nigeria.”

He contended that “we have looked at the profiles of those currently aspiring to contest for president on the platform of PDP in 2019. We have identified Abubakar, as the only one with the character and content, political will and capacity required to bring the needed transformation that Nigerians are yearning for.”

While soliciting for the backing of the entire South West for Atiku, Abiola further posited that “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has touched the lives of youths particularly and many Nigerians when it comes to providing employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed youths. If Atiku is given the mandate to lead, joblessness and poverty would become a thing of the past.

According to him, “let us put away petty sentiments and come together as one united people in the interest of our country Nigeria, to support and vote Atiku Abubakar and his party, the PDP, in the upcoming general elections, because, patriotism, as they say, has no political party. We are also calling on all Nigerian youths and women groups, to key into the agenda of this organisation so that, together, we enthrone Atiku Abubakar, as the next president of Nigeria.”

In his remark, the national coordinator of the group, Ike Bishop Okoronkwo, emphasised that it was high time for Nigerians to allowed the man Abubakar, who was ready to transform the county, just as he bemoaned the level of insecurity and the economic downturn in the country.