Young leaders from the southern part of Nigeria have vowed to mobilise the youth for the 2019 general election.

This was one of the resolutions reached at the “Southern young leaders conference for economic and political consciousness” conference which held in Enugu on Saturday.

Attended by young leaders across southern Nigeria, the conference dealt on issues relating to the economic potentials and political gaps/challenges in the south.

Participants advocated a more sustainable strategy for democratic inclusion of young people in government.

In a communique issued at the end of the conference, the participants agreed that there is a need for young leaders and all youth organisations to mobilise, synergise and work together.

They also agreed that governors in the region ought to work together irrespective of their political affiliations to redefine and rejuvenate economic integration.

“The Southern Young Leaders have decided to arise and strengthen the relationship with Rex Tillerson, the United States Secretary of State, who served in southern Nigeria during his days at Exxon Mobil and understands the challenges faced by the region,” the communique said.

“All young leaders from southern Nigeria are hereby put on notice that mobilization would cut across higher institutions, religious establishments, women groups, youth advocacy groups for the collection of permanent voters card (PVCs) and participation in the 2019 election.”

The young leaders also collectively agreed to support a mass movement for a new Nigeria, come 2019.

Among the speakers at the conference were Luke Onofiok, speaker of Akwa Ibom house of assembly; Moses Siasia former governorship candidate in Bayelsa and chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals’ Forum; and Udengs Eradiri; immediate past president of Ijaw Youth Council.