Mr. Uche Nwosu, son in-law to Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has reportedly declared to run for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

It was gathered, Sunday, in Owerri, that Nwosu’s declaration took place at his country home, in Eziama Obire, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state.

This was even as a governorship aspirant Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, said that ,APC, in the state, cannot be under the control of just one man.

While the Imo Deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, was said to have insisted he would contest for the plum governorship position.

This is coming weeks after, Okorocha said he was going to contest for Imo West senatorial District, with the son in law, contesting for governorship in 2019.

An arrangement, said did not go down well with the Deputy, as well as rejected the Senate offer. Insisting, he is in the race for the interest of Imo people.

It will be recalled that the drama started with an unrestricted endorsements by different groups for Nwosu as well as Madumere.

At a point, a planned endorsement for Nwosu, in Madumere’s local government area, Mbaitoli, was disrupted by scores of angry youths of the area, a scuffle which was said to have left some people injured.

In another development, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, while speaking to his supporters at his Destiny Foundation office, in Owerri, said that one man cannot control, APC, in the state.

According to Araraume, “No one man owns the party. The party belongs to all of you. And whatever will happen in Imo state, will be decided by you.

“There is no one man, no matter who the person is that owns this party. This party belongs to all of us. You must work hard to ensure that this party is strong in your area.

“There is no any other party that will win Imo state. Our President will be voted again to continue from 2019. So, no one man will decide what will happen in c.”

Recalling that, “When they were moving around telling people that they will change our elected executives and I told them that nobody can change our elected executives. That is not democracy, we are not in the period of dictatorship. We have long passed that, it is now history.”