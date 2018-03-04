Barring a last minute shift, governors under the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are scheduled to converged on Gombe later today for a meeting.

Though the purpose for the meeting remains undisclosed, sources say it may not be unconnected with recent developments within the party and as the PDP strategize ahead of the 2019 general election.

Sources at the Gombe Government House, where the meeting is expected to hold, with Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo playing host, disclosed to newsmen that preparation is in top gear to receive the governors.

It was further gathered that Dankwambo, who was away to Maiduguri to attend the wedding ceremony of a daughter to one of his commissioners, quickly returned to be on ground to supervise the preparation to host his colleagues.

The meeting is expected to hold later today, with the visitors scheduled to be hosted to a dinner.

It would be recalled that just recently, Professor Jerry Gana and Tunde Adeniran announced their decision to leave the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as a fallout of the lingering crisis confronting the party since its national convention.