The chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State have won seven local councils with large margins, in the results of the election announced by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).

The Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the poll.

According to the results announced by EDSIEC chairman, Professor Stanley Orobator, APC’s Oteh Omoru was elected the chairman of Akoko-Edo with 42,471 votes. ADP won only 23, SDP 17.

In Ovia South West, Destiny Enabulele for APC triumphed with 56,664 votes. ADP won 360 votes, NCP 9, PPA 5, PDP 1.

Ovia North East elected APC’s Ogbemudia Osaze with 41,303 votes. ADP got 256, DA 83, LP 167, PDC 33, PDP 3, PPA 26, SDP 15, NCP 60, GPN 46

Napoleon Agbama of the APC is the new chairman of Uhunwode LG. According to EDSIEC, he polled 32,292 votes. The ADP got 83 votes, DA 52, LP 55, NCP 45, PPA 12, SDP 8.

Owan East elected Andrew Osigwe, who won 34,579 votes and Eghe Ogbemudia also swept Egor with 15,348 votes, the smallest votes so far reported for the ruling party.

Frank Ilaboya easily trounced all other contenders for the chairmanship of Owan West as he won with 28,406 votes. The ADP got 252, AD 100, LP 50, SDP 56.

The chairman of the commission, Professor Orobator said further announcement of results would commence at 10am on Sunday.