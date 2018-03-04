The boycott of the Edo State local government election by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday resulted in low turnout of voters across the state

No fewer than ten political parties participated in the election.

The parties are All Progressives Congress, Democratic Alternative Party, Democratic Peoples Party, Green Party of Nigeria, Labour Party, National Conscience Party, Progressives Peoples Alliance, Social Democratic Party, Action Democratic Party and Peoples For Democratic Change.

Findings by newsmen who monitored the election revealed that less than one quarter of the registered voters in the state participated in the election.

It was also discovered that late arrival of voting materials in most of the polling centers also contributed to the apathy of voters, as some of those that were ready to vote returned to their various homes after waiting for materials for several hours.

Although the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who voted in Unit 2 of Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area of the state described the low turnout as normal for local government elections.

According to him, “Well, it is a local government election; it is not usually as emotive as when you are electing a governor or a president. So, one expects the turnout not to be as much.

“But all that is important is that our candidates get the majority and that they get down to work; that is why we are here.”

Also speaking on the election, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who voted in Unit Nineteen of Ward 4 of Oredo LGA, commended the people of the state for the success of the exercise.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, said voters turned out en masse to cast their votes in a very hitch-free and secure environment.

But the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih, said the election was a zero turnout because it was conducted in defiance to the electoral law.

Chief Orbih berated the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for not respecting the electoral law, saying “We believe in the rule of law and this is why we have to wait patiently for the court to give its verdict on the legality of the election.”

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Stanley Orobator, said the commission experienced smooth and efficient security arrangement, which had contributed to the smooth electoral process.

He said the presence of security personnel made the build-up to the elections “less stressful”, adding that no challenge was experienced.