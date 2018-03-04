Alliance for Credible Leadership (ACL), a socio-political group, has commended the Kwara State House of Assembly for passing a bill stopping the payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies, who are holding political or public offices.

The group, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the bill was in order and in the overall best interest of Nigerians.

Mallam Tijani Ahmed, the group’s Public Affairs Officer, in the statement, extolled Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, for influencing the Kwara State House of Assembly to initiate the bill.

The statement noted that Saraki’s call for the suspension of double payment was justifiable and reasonable, stressing that corruption in its wide concept, could not be divorced from “this kind of shameful, greedy and personal aggrandisement at the expense of badly needed infrastructural facilities and regular payments of workers’ salaries.”

It added: “If taking conscionable decisions and making altruistic sacrifices for the sake of fairness is to be considered, Bukola Saraki has evidently rising far taller than other holier than thou claimants to moral scruples.”

The group also called on the nation’s political elite to make such sacrifice as exemplified by Saraki, which it added, would go a long way to make the country a better place.