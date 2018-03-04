Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello says he is not aware of the allegation of double registration levelled against him by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The governor said this in response to INEC’s position that he has not been let off the hook over the alleged double registration scandal.

He spoke through the state’s Director-General, Publicity and Media Strategy, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo.

Fanwo stated that Bello had made it clear that he was not in the country on the day he was alleged to have registered for the second time.

He said, “We are not aware that the governor was on any hook as far as the issue of double registration is concerned. He has said several times that he was not in the country when the purported double registration was allegedly done. We have evidence to that effect.”

Fanwo insisted that the governor applied for the transfer of his Permanent Voter Card to his polling unit in Okene and that INEC had done what was appropriate in the circumstance.

INEC had, on Thursday, said the governor’s case of double registration was pending and that he would have been prosecuted, but for his immunity adding that “the needful will be done at the appropriate time.”