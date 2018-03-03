Senator Smart Adeyemi has hailed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state following the agreement of the state government with NNPC to build a bio-fuel refinery in the state.

Adeyemi said the achievement of the multi million deal is an attestation of the governor’s visionary leadership in reposition the state for a greater height.

Adeyemi said, “This deal is an attestation of governor Yahaya Bello’s efforts towards repositioning the state by exploring latent but potent sectors aimed at diversifying the state economy and accelerating socio – economy development of Kogi state to improve the revenue of the state and consequently creating employment opportunities for the Kogi people, especially the teeming youth.

“My political affiliations with His excellency is such that gives me joy as identifying with the visionary leadership of the New Direction Government ably led by Yahaya Bello in Kogi state has always furthered my long time conviction that Kogi State can work better with good governance.

“His commitment to the positive socio-economic development of the state is simply unprecedented. This he has yet reiterated in the recent completion of a partnership arrangement between the Kogi state and the NNPC on building a bio-fuel refinery in our dear state.

“His agreement signifies a new chapter in the socio-economic history of Kogi state coming less than a month after the maiden edition of economic summit in Lokoja and therefore pointing the fact that Alhaji Yahaya Bello is purpose driven and fervently loyal to the overall welfare of the state.

“The partnership will bring several individual and communal benefits to the confluence state by providing jobs for over two Million people and also bringing several infrastructural development in to the state, thereby, making Kogi State a model state for economic development. This again has greatly reechoed the New Direction Government’s agenda for a transformed Kogi state.

“It is worthy of acknowledgment that with the implementation of the bio-fuel project, the government’s quest of having a maximally functioning government without necessarily looking forward to the monthly allocation from the federal government would be greatly enhanced.

“In achieving this feat, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has not only written his name in gold but also in the hearts of the teeming population of the confluence state who will immensely benefit from the partnership by enjoying a prosperous Kogi state where crime, poverty and lack are greatly reduced. This further shows that Yahaya Bello is a highly enterprising, specially resourceful, purpose driven towards the improvement of the standard of living of the people and people oriented Governor being the first sitting Governor of the state to look outside the box of monthly federal allocation in creating a financially balanced Kogi state.

“I hereby commend the executive governor for his fervently committed efforts to the overall well-being of the people to improve their standard of living and congratulates the people and government of Kogi state for this feat, as we all hope and await greater exploits towards a greater Kogi state.

“Finally, while commending the GYB and his new direction team, let me state that more than five local government areas of Kogi West are major producers of cassava which will be very suitable for a refinery plant. I am particularly proud that a New Kogi State is gradually and steadily emerging under Governor Yahaya Bello and his team of dynamic cabinet.”