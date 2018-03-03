The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that neither state nor zonal executives, constituted in whatever name or form can expel anyone from the party.

The party was reacting to the expulsion of the Chairman of the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Hadi Ametuo, and other members of his executive.

The party in a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi the party’s National Publicity Secretary on Saturday said that Chairman, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, remains the only recognised executive committee of the party in the State and that only the APC convention can expel

Abdullahi said: ‘The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to clarify that neither state nor zonal executives, constituted in whatever name or form can expel anyone from the party. Only convention can do so.

‘We restate that the State Working Committee of APC in Kogi State led by the Chairman, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, remains the only recognised executive committee of the party in the State.’

‘Any disciplinary action being contemplated must be referred to the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC). That is the position of the constitution.

‘Again, we enjoin all party members at all levels to desist from taking unilateral actions that are likely to further jeopardise the on-going peace process.’