A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has said that the party is being repositioned to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led government of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2019 general elections.

Ojougboh, who insisted that the APC caucus in Delta north has carefully studied the administration of Okowa and has passed a vote of no confidence on him, hence he encouraged the people of Delta State to use their voters’ card to remove his government in 2019.

Ojougboh, who was one of the Delta north APC caucus that supported the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisted that the game is set and that they ready to take over Delta from the PDP so that Deltans could enjoy the dividends of democracy which God has naturally bestowed on the people of the state.

According to him: “APC caucus in Delta north noted very seriously that the PDP government in Delta has failed woefully and therefore 2019, the people should be encouraged to vote out the government so that APC can take over power and reposition the state so that the people of Delta state will benefit from the dividend of democracy.”