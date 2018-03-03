Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, has reaffirmed the support of the people of the state to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 General elections.

Hon. Dati disclosed this during a press briefing in Jos yesterday to announced the one day official visit of the President to the state which has been scheduled for next week Thursday.

He said the state was anxious to host the President for three days following the people oriented projects executed by Governor Simon Lalong across the three senatorial zones and ready for commissioning.

“I wish to expressed the support of Plateau people to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the General Elections. We had wanted to host him for three days and it was reduced to two days and later brought down to one day in line with the tradition of the visit as it was done in other states, the people of Plateau have a lot to discuss with the President on the progress of Plateau and Nigeria.”

Hon. Dati said adequate security measures have been taken by government in collaboration with security agencies to ensure a successful exercise as the state is a reference point to peace in most parts of the country.

He stressed that despite the fact that Plateau was surrounded by issues of uprising, crisis and unrest, the state has remained focus in the pursue of peace and tranquility among its citizenry.

“Government has been very proactive in the area of security and with the support of the Peace Building Agency, a lot of steps have been taken to ensure that peace reign in the state. Adequate arrangement has been made in collaboration with security agencies who are already on ground to ensure a violence free exercise.

“I wish to say that Plateau is already at peace and so the security agencies has less work to do, the people are happy because payment of salaries has been stable and security matters will been handle properly as security agencies had shown over the years in their capability.”

Hon. Dati said the Lalong administration has executed projects across the state contrary to speculations making round by the oppositions that there are no tangible projects to be commission.

“We have quite a number of projects spreads across the three senatorial zones of the state and the arrangement on the coming of the President has being on course. The visit was reduced to two days and it was further brought to one day because most of the visits to other states did not go beyond a day and that was why most of the projects which were ready for commissioning have been stream-line.

“Riyom General Hospital is ready, the Damshit Bridge in Shendam is ready, the Panyam Fish farm is flourishing and that shows that there are projects that are caught across the state. The rural roads linking the 17 Local Government Areas are ongoing and if we are to commission all the projects that the present government has completed, it will take the President more than one week.