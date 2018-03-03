The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its investigation into the alleged underage voting in the last Kano council poll is still ongoing, urging Nigerians to disregard earlier report ascribed to the fact-finding committee chairman that there are no evidence of underage voting in the last Kano council poll.

It would be recalled that some section of the media had reported the Chairman of the INEC fact-finding team on alleged underage voting in the last Kano council poll saying the committee is yet to find any evidence of underage voting.

But a highly placed source within the Commission and a member of the fact-finding committee who did not want his name mentioned told our reporter that the claim that there was no evidence of underaged voting is premature and unofficial as the Committee is only in its third day, and is yet to examine several other facts and issues.

The source insisted that the investigation is still ongoing, stressing that the committee chairman may have been quoted out of context as the probe into the issue is inconclusive.

The source explained that because the committee is still sitting, the claim that there no evidence of underaged voting is not the official stand of the committee.

The source said, “the claim that there was no evidence of underaged voting is premature and unofficial as the Committee is only in its third day, and is yet to examine several other facts and issues.

“Findings, recommendations and interventions from the inquiry can only come after the Committe has concluded its task and submitted same to the Commission, which will issue an official report of the Committee’s work and the Commission’s interventions as may be necessary.”

The source therefore assured that the committee will do a thorough job and come out with a satisfactory report.