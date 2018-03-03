A member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu, on Saturday, backed the call for the resignation of the Service Chiefs in the country just as he slammed the present administration for not doing enough in providing security for lives and property across the federation.

Adebutu, who represents Remo Federal Constituency (PDP) in the Green Chamber, said the abduction of 110 school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State, has further exposed the Service Chiefs and the ruling APC’s inability to secure the country especially the North East.

He stated this while fielding questions from journalists, shortly after a PDP stakeholders meeting at Odogbolu in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State

The lawmaker, who is the chairman House Committee on Local Government wondered how the Boko Haram terrorist group which government claimed it had defeated “technically” could still have a field day in a zone where there was concentration of military formations.

Adebutu recalled how APC politicised the abduction of Chibok school girls in 2014, to to discredit the then PDP led government, charging Buhari’s government to “wage the magic wand it promised it had to rescue the abducted girls”.

“Well, what goes round comes round. We had Chibok girls before and instead of addressing the problem Nigeria had, we turned it into partisan issue. Now we have a repeat episode and we are calling on the APC to now wage the magic wand they promised they had to rescue those girls and even ask them further, for people that claim to know so much, superior generals, how do they found themselves to the extent that we have a repeat after the experience of the Chibok girls. With that experience we have had, I’m very well disappointed that this government into this again. The military withdrew because they supposed the area was safe; incompetence!

“Maybe the president should have even resigned because one of the things he promised is security in the North East. He has failed! He told us we would have security in the North East, he told us Boko Haram will be gone overnight. But it has now showed that all these promises are just empty promises,” Adebutu stated.