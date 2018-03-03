Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo North Senatorial District has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in the 2019 Presidential election.

The party leaders, at their maiden meeting, also passed a vote of confidence on the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over his outstanding achievements in just one year as a governor in the state.

In its resolutions read by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, after the meeting which was attended by the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, State Acting Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, among others, urged all members to continue to work assiduously towards the success of the party in the state.

The Party also threw its weight behind the tenure elongation of Chairmen and their executives from the National to the Ward levels with their executive members.

According to the party, “We resolved to cooperate with the State Chairman and his executive members to continue to advance the course of the Party in the state.”

Addressing the gathering, the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu , thanked the leaders and members of the Party for their unflinching support during the last gubernatorial election and their commitments to the progressive ideals of APC.

Akeredolu assured members of the party seeking elective posts in the forthcoming general election in the state of a level playing ground devoid of sentiments and favour.

While stressing the importance of the tenure extension of the party executives from Ward to National levels, the governor noted that the development would help the party to perform well and record victory in all elections.

He therefore solicited the cooperation and support of party leaders as well as faithfuls for his administration to deliver on all his campaign promises to the people.

Also speaking, the State Acting Chairman of the party, APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described Governor Akeredolu as a pride to the state and an asset to the APC family nationwide judging by the applause which greeted his contributions at every stage of the meetings.

Adetimehin hinted on plans by the State Working Committee of the Party to set-up committees that will from time to time visit its Local Government chapters to have first hand information on their progress and challenges.

In his welcome address, the APC Chairman in the District, Prince Femi Osedimibola, congratulated the Governor Akeredolu, for delivering meaningfully on the electoral promises made to the people of the state.

Osedimibola stated that the impacful performances of the governor Akeredolu have remained the source of pride to APC and major attractions of members of other political parties to the party for which the membership of the party is increasing daily in the state.

He said, “In the last one year, our own Arakunrin, the Governor of Ondo State has worked very hard in making Ondo State better than he met it. We have benefited immensely from all appointments made so far.”