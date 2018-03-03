The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State says the party is strategizing and working hard towards reclaiming power in the state come 2019.

This was disclosed by the party’s Vice Chairman, Plateau Central Zone, Benedict Shiknughul, while speaking with journalists shortly after the party’s Zonal Caucus meeting held in Pankshin.

“Our meeting here in Pankshin today is to strategize on how we could spring a surprise to the APC led government in 2019.

“Already, the people of Plateau are grumbling over the abject poverty that has bedeviled them over the years and are looking for solution.

“PDP is ready to offer them the solution come 2019 and so we have to start talking with the people on how we could together work for the realization of that dream,’’ Shiknughul said.

The PDP stalwart said that the desire of the party was to reclaim its lost mandate of 2015 to restore the faith and confidence of the citizens of the state as Nigerians.

He said the immediate target was the forth coming Local Government Polls, which he said was so paramount to the party to entrench its supremacy over other political parties in the state.

According to him, “we are not happy that Governor Simon Lalong is deliberately refusing to sign the Local Government Law for obvious reasons.’’

He explained that the zonal meeting was to ensure that all LG candidates and aspirants for governorship, Senate and House Representatives were united and worked for the common goal of the party come 2019.

The Zonal Vice Chairman described the meeting held as “very successful and encouraging’’ and expressed the hope that the zone would play a vital role in PDP’s struggle and success in 2019.

“We have two people aspiring for Governorship and 11 persons for senate, beside six persons that are gunning for House of Representatives,’’ he disclosed.

Also speaking, House of Representatives member, Hon. Timothy Golu, said that the party was leaving nothing to chance in changing the political tide of Plateau in 2019.

Golu who represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam constituency affirmed that, “This meeting we held today is one of the best ever in the central zone and we strongly believe we shall work as a team to realize our goals for the desired growth and development of the zone and plateau as a whole”.

Present at the meeting were Prof Dakum Shown, former Plateau PDP Chairman, two former State House of Assembly Speakers, RT. Hon. Titus Alams and Istifanus Mwansat, Sen. Sati Gogwim and former SSG, Prof. Shadrach Best.

Others are Chief Alexander Mwolwus, former Special Adviser to ex-Governor Jonah Jang on Political Matters, Mr David Paradang, former Comptroller General of Immigration, former Chairman, Mangu LG, Mr Caleb Mutfwang and Chief Emmanuel Mangni, a party stalwart amongst others.