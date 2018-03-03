A mass exodus has hit the Peoples Democratic Party as some prominent members have perfected plans to defect to the Social Democratic Party.

The prominent members of the party met at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Abuja for a meeting to that effect.

Among those that attended the meeting were former Minister of Information and member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Prof. Jerry Gana; former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe; a former Military Administrator of Katsina State, Senator Joseph Akaagerger; former Chief of Staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Oghiadhome; former Governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki; former Minister of Defence, Dr. Olu Agunloye; and former Deputy Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Emiola.

Others were a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Junaid Mohammed; Senator Bassey Ewa Hensaw; a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Olamide Oni; the South-West Zonal Chairman of the SDP, Supo Shonibare; a former Leader of the defunct Alliance for Democracy in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dipo Olaitan; a former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Kehinde Ayoola; Ambassador Yemi Farounbi; leaders of the Middle Belt Forum; John Dara; leaders of the National Intervention Forum, led by Dr. Tafawa Balewa; and Shehu Gabam.

According to available information, the SDP will merge with the Peoples Redemption Party and the Peoples Salvation Party once the formal announcement of the defection is made.

The fusing groups have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

While Chief Olu Falae signed for the SDP, Gana endorsed it for the Movement for a New Political Order.

The MoU reads in part: “Whereas on the 12th Day of February 2018, a joint resolution was adopted at Sheraton Hotel Abuja, for working together to ensure the emergence of a new and credible political order to deepen democracy, good governance and genuine development, with peace, security and social justice. The said meeting also unanimously resolved to build:

a) a restructured, balanced equitable and truly functional Nigerian Federation:

b) a humane, free, seIf-reliant and democratic society;

c) a dynamic, productive, transformed and sustainable economy;

d) a just, fair, egalitarian and peaceful nation

e) a land of bright and full of opportunities for all Nigerians; and

f) a national culture of raising good leaders through effective mentoring;

“Whereas, it was also agreed that the proposed movement shall be directed, driven and defined by such core values as: 1. Justice, fairness, equity and progress; 2. Democracy, good leadership, good governance and sustainable development; 3. Transparency, integrity, truth and honour; 4. Accountability and zero tolerance for corruption; 5. Respect for human dignity, human rights and sanctity of human life;; and 6. Peace, security, harmony, cooperative solidarity, within the rule of law; and 7. International cooperation for a common humanity within a secure and peaceful order.

“Whereas, the movement further resolved to be inspired and motivated by the ideals of social democracy, with great emphasis on: the triumph of social justice; the nobility of human dignity; the harmony of fairness and equality; the power of working together in solidarity; the excellence of good governance, driven by good leadership; the wisdom of reforms and transformation far beyond mere growth; the horror of poverty, demanding eradication; the dignity of prosperity; the imperative of democracy and the security of peace with justice

“Whereas with due reference to these objectives, core values, and ideals, a Strategy Committee was mandated to search for a suitable, popular, meaningful and widespread platform, with a name that already resonates with the people and to make appropriate recommendations; and

“Whereas, the Strategic Committee, comprising representatives from all the six geopolitical zones of the Federation, have met and submitted their report, unanimously recommending the adoption of Social Democratic Party(SDP) vehicle by the movement for a new political order:

“Therefore, we hereby resolutely agree to: (a) Fuse together into one political form; (b) adopt the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as the political vehicle for the fused political formation; (c) Convene a non-elective convention for Saturday, 14th April, 2018; (d) authorize the National Working Committee to serve as the Interim Management Committee until the said convention; Set up a National Steering Committee of 12 members to guide the Interim Management Committee during the transition period; Raise a Constitution Review Committee to consider all necessary amendments to the party constitution.”