Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has approved funds for council election slated for May 26, 2018.

This was disclosed by the acting chairman of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASEIC), Aliyu Mohammed Dogara, at a press briefing yesterday in Lafia.

Dogara disclosed that the commission had proposed the sum of N950 million to the governor and the governor has approved a yet to be disclosed amount for the forthcoming council poll.

He said the commission will liase with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security, Journalist and those in the academic sector to help in the training of it’s staff on the current elections trend.

“We are pleased to to inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, has graciously approved the release of funds for the conduct of Local Government Election in Nasarawa State for 2018”

“You can see in our time table, the programme started on 23rd February, 2018 and would end on Saturday, 26th May, 2018”

“You can also see in the time table, we intend to consult with many interest groups like Political Parties, Security Agencies, Traditional Rulers, Civil Society Organisations, Religious Groups, Journalist etc, with a view to carrying as many people along as possible and to ensure credible, free and fair elections”

“Our election Guidelines that would spell out the details of the requirement for the conduct of the elections are being printed and we assure you that they would be ready by next week and we shall make them available to you”

“We are also laising very closely with Security Agencies in the State to ensure that there is a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of a peaceful and hitch free Local Government Elections in the state, come May 26th, 2018,” he said.