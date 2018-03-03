Seventy youth groups in Kwara State have vowed to ensure the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, does not return to the Senate in 2019.

The position of the groups was stated in an interview the newspaper had with the Coordinator, Kwara Rescue Alliance, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, on Friday.

Ibrahim said their position was due to alleged bad governance and misrule by Saraki.

He said: “Seventy youth political groups formed an alliance to unseat Saraki because the state has lost direction completely and we have no hope in the possibility of a change especially by the ruling government.

“We feel that even the opposition that is currently in the state needs some guidance.”