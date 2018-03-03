The Kano State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, has condemned the way and manner the present APC administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is toying with the security of Nigeria and Nigerians as this will make it easier for the opposition party to capture power come 2O19.

Speaking in an interview in Kano, Doguwa said the fact concerning the lapses in the security sector is that there are major set backs recorded few days ago in the country security wise that makes sane minds to discredit the plus recorded in the aspect of security.

Doguwa blamed lack of collaborative efforts of the security agents to be the reason behind the lost of over one hundred and ten Dapchi school girls to the insurgents.

“Despite the positive development in taming of the Boko Haram insurgency in the last two years of the APC government, we will be compel to say the truth that in those days if there was an accident, bomb blast or miscarriage the APC will automatically attribute that to PDP. Now we are attributing every thing that happen to our lives and security of our people to them and that is saying the obvious.

“It was the accumulation of all these issues that were blown out of proportion by the APC propagating machines that the minds of Nigerians was polluted to hate the Party they voted into power with there own hands and today the reversed seem to be the case.

He said the rampant security problems like kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen farmers clash and of recent the kidnapping of the over one hundred and ten Dapchi School girls in Yobe State spell doom the laxity of the government.

On the issue of official corruption going on in the Buhari government, he said, “Today what we are seeing is a selective judgement where the APC corrupt officials are spread with deodorants and those from the PDP are treated with insecticides. This is very ugly for the polity every one ought to be treated equally and no scapegoats in an ideal setting.