Edo State chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, has described the 1.2 million votes the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, promised to deliver to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election if he seeks re-election as a mere wish that cannot be actualized.

Chief Orbih made the declaration at the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Youth Conference with the theme “Waking Up The Sleeping Giant” held in Benin City on Friday.

Chief Orbih, who said it was easy and cheap to make political statements, recalled that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in the last presidential election that saw the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as its President was only able to deliver 45 percent of the votes while the PDP gave the ex-president Goodluck Jonathan 56 percent of its votes in Edo state.

The PDP State Chairman said if President Muhammadu Buhari is to take anyone’s words seriously, certainly not the one from the Edo State governor, Mr. Obaseki, adding that he has nothing to offer him.

“I listened to Governor Obaseki promising Buhari 1.2 million votes in Edo State in the next presidential election. Let me use this opportunity to say the statement by Godwin Obaseki is an empty promise.

“Godwin Obaseki is a man with a very short memory. In the last presidential election where Buhari was the presidential candidate, in Edo State, Edo PDP delivered 56 percent of the votes to Goodluck Jonathan while APC deliver only 45 percent to Buhari and this was under Adams Oshiomhole spending the state funds and they did not defeat us during the presidential election.

“So, I begin to wonder where Godwin Obaseki is bringing the 1.2 million votes from,” he asked.

He said the people of the state will never vote for the APC again because of the current hardship it has brought to its people.

He however called on the State Governor to tender unreserved apology to the citizens of the state for saying that human trafficking is part of the culture of the people of the state.

Speaking also, the governorship candidate of the party in the last Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said any party that neglects its youth has plotted its own failure.

He said the party recognized its own youth and has decided to empower them to enable them realize their potential and prepare fully for the 2019 presidential election.

Earlier, the State Youth Leader of the party, Architect Thaddeus Irabor, said the party has the numerical strength to win an election but has not been able to harness it and thus formed the need to come together to fine-tune ideas on how to galvanize support to win the 2019 presidential election and other elections in the state.