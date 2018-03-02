The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it will not take part in local elections in Edo State scheduled to hold on Saturday.

“We want to reiterate that PDP is not participating in the sham elections,” the spokesperson of the party, Chris Nehikhare, said in a statement issued on Thursday. “We did not submit any candidate for any of the positions in any of the wards and local government areas in the state.”

The PDP, which is the main opposition party in the state, said they have gone to court to challenge an “amendment” to the rules guiding the conduct of the elections.

“From the onset, we outlined our grievances regarding the composition of EDSIEC, the unconstitutional amendment to the number of days notice required to be given to political parties before elections are held and questioned the competence of the EDSIEC as the antecedent of its chairman stuck out like a sore thumb.

“At this point, we expected EDSIEC and/or EDSG to address these issues raised as they were germane, but instead, they preferred to pay lawyers up to N500 million to keep the case in court,” the party said.

The case, the party said, has been adjourned to April 11 for continuation of hearing.

The party said they were convinced the election would eventually be declared null and void by the court, and those elected dismissed from office.

It advised its members and supporters not to go out and vote but rather stay at home and rest on the Election Day.

“Our case is strong and justifiable,” the PDP spokesperson, Mr. Nehikhare, said in the statement.

“Stay home and rest. If you are a farmer go to the farm. Your time is precious, make good use of it,” he said.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, meanwhile, had its “mega” rally in Benin City on Thursday, in preparation for the elections.

The rally, which was held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, had the National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, Governor Godwin Obaseki, a former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, in attendance.