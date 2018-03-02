The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the National Assembly for deciding to carry out independent and full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 110 school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The party said the action of the House of Representatives in setting up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the abduction underscores the lawmakers’ consensus for a non aligned inquest, particularly against the backdrop of speculations of conspiracy theory, conflicting reports and disagreement among government officials and agencies on the matter.

PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the party took cognizance of the fact that the House of Representatives, in approving the motion by Rep. Goni Lawan from Yobe State, shared the apprehensions that there could have been a deliberate design to hide the facts of the matter, which underpins the demand by Nigerians to know the truth.

The party urged the House of Representatives, in conducting the probe, not to lose sight of the submission from Rep. Lawan, which collaborates the claims by Yobe State governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, that the abduction was preceded by the withdrawal of troops guiding the area, insisting that a thorough inquest must be made to unravel who ordered the withdrawal and for what purpose.

“The House of Representatives’ panel should also take critical note of the submission by Rep. Lawan, that no proactive measures have been put in place to provide security to the people despite cases of violent attacks in the area.

“Nigerians are eagerly looking up to the National Assembly for credible findings, particularly following the raging disagreements and blame game among security agencies involved in the provision of security in the area.”