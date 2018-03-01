The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced investigation into the alleged under-aged voting during the recent local council election in Kano.

The committee, which is being headed by Alhaji Abubakar Nahuche, a National Commissioner, held a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof. Garba Sheka.

Nahuche said: “My committee members and I are in Kano to probe the allegations of underage voting in the recently held local government elections which our register was used.’’

He said the committee was not investigating the conduct of the election but the allegation that underage voters were allowed to vote during the exercise using INEC’s register.

He said they were collaborating with the KANSIEC to find out the truth as to make the necessary corrections before the 2019 general elections.

Nahuche said the committee would meet with journalists who covered the election, leaders of political parties and civil society groups in the state in its bid to get to the bottom of the incident.

He said: “We also need all alleged videos and pictures that were said to have been taken or recorded during the election, therefore, we call on anyone with necessary evidence and facts that will assist us in our assignment to present them.’’

Nahuche said officials KANSIEC were cooperating with the committee by making available all the relevant information and documents it requested.

Also speaking the KANSIEC Chairman, Prof. Garba Sheka, said the commission was cooperating with the committee to make a comprehensive report.

Sheka said: “I made a presentation to the committee during our meeting, which I want them to settle and carefully look into so that we have a better report that will assist both the KANSIEC and the INEC in the future elections.

“I want you to understand that those pictures and videos in circulation, are not real, and if care is not taken, same pictures will be circulating after the 2019 elections.’’