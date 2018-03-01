Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the move by former finance commissioner, Mr Dapo Kolawole, to stop the N11 billion refund for federal road projects executed by the state government through a court suit.

The governor said such step was anti-people as the money in question was meant to pay outstanding workers’ salaries.

Kolawole had explained that he was stopping the refund in a legal case in Abeokuta, Ogun State because the road projects were not executed during Fayose’s tenure as governor.

But governor Fayose faulted him, saying the projects were executed during the tenures of himself, former governor Kayode Fayemi and ex-governor Segun Oni.

Fayose described Kolawole’s claims as reckless, saying it shows that himself and his party, APC do not mean well for Ekiti people.

“The statement from former finance commissioner Dapo Kolawole that they went to court to stop Ekiti money because Fayose was not part of the governors that executed the projects is a very reckless statement. It shows the level of decay for such characters to say they want to court to delay that money because it was not my tenure that did the projects. Is the money my father’s money or Ekiti money?

The money to be refunded were the projects I did, Oni did and Fayemi did. We are all working for Ekiti. APC says they are progressives but their attitude is retrogressive.

“During my first term administration and even now that I am in the saddle, I have not borrowed a dime to run the government. I inherited the huge debts from my predecessors which are currently being deducted monthly from the state allocations by the creditors. I did not say because I did not commit Ekiti to any debt, the deduction should not be done during my administration. Government is a continuum.

“When they wanted to confirm Fayemi and he needed two Senate members, I wrote to all the senators from Ekiti to stand with him. It is not because of Fayemi but because of Ekiti, so we don’t fight and fight and lose the benefits to Ekiti.

“Whatever benefits are coming to Ekiti we have to allow it irrespective of our political differences. I built the Adunni Olayinka centre to honour the distinguished Ekiti woman even though the woman was a deputy governor of Fayemi. The Ekiti APC will never do that for another party because their mind is very dirty.

“The court has struck out the case instituted against the government over the N11 billion refund for lack of jurisdiction. If they have genuine intention why did they have to go to Abeokuta?, is there no high court in Ekiti?

“I have not received the N11 billion but if I get it today, I will surprise the workers. Those are the areas I was looking at when I said I would not leave office as debtor.

“The Federal government has not released budget support for Ekiti for two months now and is the APC people that are blocking this for the state.

“Since Fayemi became the minister what has he brought to benefit Ekiti? What would he use to campaign in Ekiti as achievements as a minister,” he said.

The governor was speaking on the Ekiti State television during his monthly programme, “meet your governor”.

He also waved an Olive branch to his brothers in PDP who are angry with him for showing his support for his deputy, Olusola Kolapo, an aspirant for the governorship position in July 14 poll, saying the ongoing reconciliation in PDP at the national level was geared towards ensuring a truce between him and the aggrieved parties.

He, therefore, appealed to Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Ambassador Dare Bejide and Senator Biodun Olujimi among others to work with him.

In politics, everybody wants to win but only one will win. Today, they are not happy that we are supporting Olusola Eleka, our being with Olusola is not the end of the journey, there is still primaries, it is a game, if you win, others will support you, if not take it in good faith, my own is I am happy with every good process. Our goal is to win the election.

“As an individual, I have the right to support whoever I deem fit, that does not take anything away from the contestant’s quality.

“If they are angry, I appeal to them, I am sorry, but that doesn’t change my support for Olusola Eleka. I don’t like to be a hypocrite and that is why I made known my position at the onset. the peace process that is ongoing is for all of us to work together and I appeal to them to work with me so we can win together. There are so many things we can do together.”

The governor who expressed confidence that his party would win the July 14 governorship poll with his deputy as the candidate adding his many developmental projects such as flyover, new market, dualized roads with street lights, among others is his scorecards that would defeat the APC.

Promising more projects, he said: “APC has gone to sleep in Ekiti. My awards are best expressed by the many projects I have done. The award from the Silverbird Group is to acknowledge the kind of person I am made of. I don’t take an award. In the first instance, many are even afraid to give me an award.

The governor who expressed confidence that his party would win the July 14 governorship poll with his deputy as the candidate adding his many developmental projects such as flyover, new market, dualized roads with street lights, among others is his scorecards that would defeat the APC.

Promising more projects, he said: “APC has gone to sleep in Ekiti. My awards are best expressed by the many projects I have done. The flyover bridge, Adunni Olayinka office, the new roads and dualised ones in all the local government areas, the new High Court buildings, the new market which I will deliver before I leave by God’s grace.

“People would remember you eternal for what you do. I have been the governor who has done many projects more than all the governors that have ruled the state.

“I have never lost any battle and I won’t lose any. So is the July 14, governorship poll in Ekiti State. I am the only one who has taken care of the teachers they had neglected. I have come first in every area of life even though my state receives one of the least allocations.”

He explained reasons why his government is demolishing dilapidated buildings in the state. “The demolitions in some areas of the state is necessary so that our state can have a facelift. “Those affected should not be offended, it is for the good of the society. All those affected should please forgive me, it is in the Ekiti interest.I am not taking anybody’s land, expired buildings at the city centre have to give way to modern structures.”

Governor Fayose dismissed as false the rumour that his government requested certificates of workers in a bid to sack some, saying”: It is cheap blackmail to say that we are requesting for certificates in the state. That is not true. It is also not true that we want to sack workers. We will not do that.

The FG requested the states to do staff audit as part of conditions to be given budget support. We did staff audit at the beginning of this administration and we are satisfied with it, I don’t have the intention of sacking anybody, what we are doing is headcount. If anybody asks you to bring certificates for verification, that person is not from me.”

On the strike action that has made lecturers of the Ekiti State University to stay at home for about six weeks, he said: “EKSU strike is regrettable but I urge them to show understanding, I always table all accruals before the leadership of the workers, I have been very transparent from day one.

“We have met with the leadership of ASSU, I have been clear to them. It is not a thing of joy for me to owe workers. We can’t impose the tax on people. Even the lecturers are underpaying their taxes. They are appealing to me.”