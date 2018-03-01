A former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Sarafa Tunji Ishola, on Thursday dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

The former minister was received by the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and other top officials of the government and the party.

Ishola, the Baba Adini of Yorubaland was the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of PDP posted to Osun State by Ahmed Makarfi National Caretaker Committee of the party.

The event was conducted behind closed doors at the MITROS hall in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while the media men were ordered out of the hall.

Sources at the event said the Governor told the party faithful that there were other bigwigs of the opposition party that would soon join APC in both Ogun East and West Senatorial Districts.

Amosun, according to a source, said all the defectors will at a later date be unveiled at a bigger programme that will be witnessed by the National leadership of the party.

The source further revealed that the former minister, who was the Secretary to Ogun State Government, SSG during Gbenga Daniel’s regime between 2003 and 2007, said he was encouraged by the achievements of the APC government in the state.

Isola was appointed by former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua in July 2017 and was sacked in October 2008 after falling out with with Daniel.