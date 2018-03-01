The Jigawa State Deputy Governor, Barrister Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said he will not run a primary election with any politician on any position to contest in 2019 general election.

The deputy governor made the disclosure yesterday while fielding question to news me over speculation on his senatorial ambition in 2019, the deputy governor denied the rumour, said: “I’m loyal to the political party and the political party will decide my political future”.

Barrister Hassan Hadejia explained that “There is a serving senator and he may be seeking for re-election and there may be so many have the interest in the position. While in my political ideology I will never run a primary election with anybody on any position any time”.

According to him “A lot of rumours had been going around saying that when I finished my the deputy governor which is my second term in 2019, I will contest for Senator position in Jigawa north-east senatorial zone”.

”I won’t tell the public that I Ibrahim Hassan never speculates to run for any political office during the next general election in 2019 because it’s not yet time for me to decide,” he said.

“Of course this is my second term as Jigawa state deputy governor but announcing my ambition ‎now will cause serious headaches to present administration in the state as many would start jostle on how to replace my position as deputy governor in the state.”

“And this is not my hope to this administration, I want ‎APC administration and my able governor to succeed in what we plan to do for the people of Jigawa and make it a greater giant” deputy governor said.

He then called on the people of Jigawa state to continue supporting governor Badaru’s led administration to achieve the desired APC’s change agenda.