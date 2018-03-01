The federal government has arraigned Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, for allegedly framing Edward David, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state.

Melaye had accused Edward of deliberately giving false information to the police to frame Edward as the mastermind of the alleged attempt to assassinate him.

At the court on Thursday, Melaye pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

Meanwhile, some protesters under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CNYL) stormed the high court in Maitama, Abuja in solidarity with Melaye.

The protesters held placards with inscriptions: ‘No force can stop Dino Melaye’, ‘No one can kill the truth speak on Dino’, among others.

Ben Murray-Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, and Mao Ohuabunwa, senator representing Abia north, were amongst those who accompanied Melaye to court.