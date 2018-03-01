The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo has condemned the state government for its comments on rising cases of human trafficking of its indigenes to Libya.

PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said the statement was credited to Edo Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Yinka Omorogbe.

The party lambasted the official for ascribing human trafficking to “our culture is not only distasteful but degrading.”

“Let us not shy away from the truth. This unfortunate trade has peaked since the coming into power of the All Progressives Congress, APC led-government, in the last 10 years in Edo State”, the spokesman said.

“Their failure to provide jobs, fulfill their campaign promises and the punitive tax regime they introduced killed many small and petty businesses that are the main stay of majority of Edo families.

“The APC government against wise counsel and without consideration for the economic stability of the state, made the beating of petty traders as well as the destruction and seizing of their goods and wares, government policy, to the extent a governor told a hapless widowed trader to “Go and die”.